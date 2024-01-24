12 Arunachal Products Secure GI Tags, Tops Northeastern States With Total 20

NET Web Desk

In a historic achievement, Arunachal Pradesh celebrates the grant of 12 Geographical Indication (GI) tags to its unique products, bringing the total to an impressive 20 – the highest among Northeastern states.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced this via his official social media handle emphasising it as a momentous milestone for the state.

Twelve distinctive products that includes Adi Apong, Dao (Sword), Angnyat Millet, Monpa handmade paper, Singpho Phalap(Singpho Tea), Marua Apo(Marua Millet Beverage), Tai Khamti, Apatani, Monpa, Nyishi, Galo, Adi(Textiles) have been honored with the prestigious GI tag, recognizing the dedicated efforts of diverse communities in preserving their traditional products and heritage, as reported.

This notable accomplishment, achieved since the initiation of the GI tagging initiative in 2021, elevates Arunachal Pradesh above other Northeastern states, including Assam, mentions CM Khandu.

Lastly, CM Khandu extended heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved in this remarkable journey of preserving and promoting Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural treasures.