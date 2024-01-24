CPIM Monopolized Depriving People From Government Benefits, Says MoS Pratima Bhoumik Praising PM Modi’s Schemes In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 24: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the CPIM, accusing them of denying government benefits to the common people during their rule in Tripura. She claimed that only staunch CPIM supporters could access the government privileges, while the rest had to approach the CPIM party office to get any assistance.

Bhowmik was addressing a gathering at Nalchar on Wednesday, as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide campaign to spread awareness about the various welfare schemes of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. She said that the campaign aims to reach out to the marginalized sections of the society and ensure that they avail the benefits of schemes such as Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mudra Loan, Kisan Samman Nidhi, among others.

She also praised the Modi government for its economic achievements, saying that the Prime Minister has a vision to make India the third-largest economy in the world by 2030. She said that India has already climbed to the fifth position in the global economic ranking, thanks to the rapid progress made in the last nine years under Modi’s leadership.

She contrasted the Modi government’s approach with that of the previous CPIM regime in Tripura, saying that the common people had no voice or representation during the Left era. She said that it was impossible for the people to communicate their problems or grievances to the Chief Minister or the Deputy Chief Minister, who were inaccessible and aloof. She said that the Prime Minister, on the other hand, is directly interacting with the people of Tripura, especially the marginalized ones, and listening to their issues and concerns.

She also alleged that the CPIM had discriminated against the needy people in the implementation of the housing scheme, and only favoured those who were loyal to them. She said that the people had no freedom to approach the Panchayat Pradhan for the scheme, and were denied the facilities that they deserved. She said that the CPIM had monopolized the government privileges, and deprived the people of their rights.