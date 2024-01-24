Minister Of Tourism And Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along Graces 5th Convocation Of National Institute Of Technology At Chumoukedima

NET Web Desk

Kohima, January 24: Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along today graced the 5th Convocation of National Institute of Technology at Chumoukedima.

In his address, Minister Along expressed pride in the students’ achievement, envisioning them as technical experts, and leading development for the nation in tune with Viksit Bharat 2047. He emphasized the importance of utilizing scholastic merits for nation-building and empowering people.

While acknowledging the high literacy rate in Nagaland, Along stressed that mere education without passion becomes a burden. He therefore urged students to embrace challenges, drawing parallels to the nation’s journey, marked by sacrifices for development and social security.

He commended the Government of India’s policy to establish NITs, IIMs, and IITs in all states, considering them valuable assets for grooming national strength. Along also mentioned NIT’s collaboration with Polytechnics in Nagaland, hoping for its success in becoming a center of excellence for technology.

On the occasion, the Minister handed the award of Ph.D, M. Tech, B. Tech, M. Sc and Gold medals to the students.