Nagaland Celebrates National Girl Child Day Across Districts

NET Web Desk

Kohima, January 24: Nagaland celebrated the National Girl Child Day across the districts today.

Several programmes were conducted by District Administration and District HUB for Empowerment of Women under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Deputy Commissioner of Police Chumoukedima Munesh Payal encouraged the girl students to achieve what they dream off and be their own role model.

In a programme held at Longleng, Deputy Commissioner Longleng, Dharam Raj, encouraged all the girl child to make every action a path of realising their dreams. He also asked the students not to be disheartened by life’s problems but to keep working hard and learning.

Free notebooks and educational supplies were distributed to schools under Longleng Town. Tseminyu district also held a programme on National Girl Child Day with Deputy Commissioner & Chairman Mission Shakti Tseminyu, Rohit Singh delivering keynote address.