Raj Bhavan Mizoram Hosts A Celebration Of The Foundation Day Of 4 States And 1 UT Of India

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, January 24: Under the initiative of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati hosted the foundation day of the State of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu at the Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan this evening.

In his opening address, the Governor greeted the participants and invitees on this special occasion to commemorate the Foundation Day of the State of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. In this celebration of the Foundation Day of three Sister States from North East India, one state from North India, and a Union Territory from the western end of the country, the Governor elaborated on the diverse strength of our Nation in the true spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

On this occasion, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, once again, reiterated our goal of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047. In this connection, he repeated the Prime Minister’s call for innovative ideas from the youth and students of the country. The Governor also stressed the need for a continuing commitment to learn and celebrate each other’s cultures to make our bond grow stronger.

The princely states of Manipur and Tripura were merged with India in 1949 and subsequently became Union Territories in 1956. Present-day Meghalaya was part of Assam at the time of Independence and became an autonomous state in 1969. On 21st January 1972, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Re-organisation) Act, 1971.

Uttar Pradesh was formerly called the United Provinces under British India and included the earlier provinces of Agra and Oudh. On 24th January 1950, the United Provinces were renamed as Uttar Pradesh.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu came into being on 26th January 2020 through the merger of the two separate territories, formerly part of Portuguese India.

The celebration program of the foundation day of the four states and one Union Territory of India commenced with the display of video clips of the states and the UT. Apart from the video message of Shri Phagu Chaudan, Governor of Meghalaya, the representatives of the participating States and UT shared short speeches about their native states and UT. Traditional Dances and special performances were also showcased in this celebration program.