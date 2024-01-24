Tripura Electricity Corporation Collects Rs 1.14 Crore from Power Theft Offenders

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 24, 2024: In a determined effort to combat the rampant issue of electricity theft, the Tripura State Electricity Corporation (TSECL) has launched an intensive crackdown on perpetrators engaging in illegal activities, particularly through hook line theft. The corporation, alarmed by the potential dangers posed by electricity theft, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of citizens and the integrity of the power infrastructure.

The gravity of electricity theft is underscored not only by its criminal implications but also by the potential life-threatening consequences associated with such illicit activities. Tragically, instances of fatalities resulting from hook lines have been reported in various locations within the state. Despite these dangers, the trend persists, with criminals going to extremes such as stealing entire electricity meters.

While the motivation for such theft may be financial gain, it is not without legal repercussions. TSECL has taken a multi-faceted approach to address this issue, combining public awareness initiatives with rigorous enforcement measures. Raids conducted by the vigilance team of Tripura State Electricity Corporation have resulted in the identification and dismantling of 2624 hook lines in a total of 497 operations between April and December of the preceding year (2023). Further, irregularities were uncovered in 445 meters during the testing process.

In a bid to deter future criminal activities, TSECL officials and staff, in collaboration with the vigilance team, levied a total fine of Rs. 1 crore 73 lakh 71 thousand 944 on the offenders, out of which Rs. 1 crore 14 lakh 71 thousand 944 has been recovered so far. The corporation, while initially favoring non-litigious approaches, has resorted to legal action in cases where it is deemed necessary with the assistance of the police.

The extensive campaign has covered every power sub-division in the state, with plans to intensify operations in the coming days. The electricity theft menace not only poses risks to individuals attempting the theft but also results in unforeseen shocks and disturbances in power lines, affecting law-abiding consumers. Transformers are often damaged, and electrical components burnt, causing disruptions in power supply.

TSECL urges conscientious citizens to promptly report any sightings of hook lines to the electricity department. Such vigilance can prevent unnecessary power outages, safeguard lives, and protect property from the repercussions of electricity theft. The corporation remains committed to creating a secure and reliable power infrastructure for the benefit of all citizens.