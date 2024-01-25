Assam CM Sarma Unveils First Volume Of ‘Political History Of Assam (1947-1971)’ Series

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the inaugural edition of ‘Political History of Assam (1947-1971) – Volume 1 on January 25, 2024.

Emphasising the need for history based on factual evidence rather than ideology, the Chief Minister stated that true history transcends ideological biases.

The three-volume series, scheduled for completion by 2025, will reportedly chronicle Assam’s political events from 1947 to 2020.

During the book release event for Shri Rajen Saikia’s work, CM Sarma highlighted historical figures like Raja Prithu, underscoring the need for a comprehensive understanding of Assam’s freedom fighters.

He also reportedly urged the author to present history objectively, devoid of leftist or rightist perspectives.

Notably, the project for compiling and publishing the ‘Political History of Assam’ was previously announced by the state government, with Dr. Rajen Saikia, a distinguished historian, serving as the project’s editor.