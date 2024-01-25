India To Become Third Largest Economy By 2030, Reiterates MoS Pratima Bhoumik On National Voter’s Day

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 25, 2024: On the occasion of National Voter’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik interacted with the first-time voters of the country through an online event called “New Voters Conference”. The event was attended by students from about 5000 higher education institutions across India, including Tripura University.

The event started with a welcome speech by Prof. (Dr.) Biplab Halder, the Vice-Chancellor of ICFAI University, who highlighted the importance of celebrating National Voter’s Day and urged the new voters to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections. He also introduced Union Minister of State Bhoumik, who is an alumnus of Tripura University.

Bhoumik, while addressing the young voters, said that India has entered a new era of prosperity and progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, who has envisioned a ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ to mark the 100th anniversary of India’s independence. She said that the youth of India have a great role to play in achieving this vision and making India the third largest economy in the world by 2030. She also mentioned the various initiatives taken by the Government of India to empower the youth, women and farmers of the country. She then joined the students to watch the live interaction of Prime Minister Modi with the first-time voters from different parts of the country.

Prime Minister Modi, in his interaction, said that he was proud to have the opportunity to address millions of young voters at once, which was unprecedented in history. He said that the youth of India have the responsibility to shape the future of the nation and themselves in the next 25 years, which he called the ‘Amrit Kal 2047’. He said that the youth have the power to make India a prosperous and developed country by making the right choices and participating in the democratic process. He also reminded the youth of their duty to uphold the values of the constitution and the legacy of the freedom fighters. He concluded his speech by congratulating the new voters and wishing them all the best.

The event ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. A. Ranganath, the Registrar of ICFAI University, who thanked the Prime Minister, the Union Minister of State, the Vice-Chancellor and the students for making the event a success. He also expressed his hope that the new voters would be inspired by the words of the leaders and would contribute to the development of the nation.