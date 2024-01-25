Mughals’ Destroys Unity & Communist Neglect Tripura’s Fate: MP Biplab Kumar Deb Praises Modi’s Governance For Transformation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 25, 2024: In a spirited address to first-time voters organized by Yuva Morcha on National Voter’s Day, Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday recounted the historical challenges faced by India, emphasizing the Mughal era’s impact on temples and spirituality. Deb praised the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in reviving the Ram temple in Ayodhya through legal processes after more than 500 years of anticipation.

Deb drew parallels between historical struggles, on the one hand the Mughals destroyed the unity and sovereignty of India and on the other hand, the Communists have been in power for a long time and have neglected the fate of Tripura. He underscored the transformative changes initiated by the BJP government in Tripura, attributing them to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the significance of National Voter’s Day, Deb urged the youth to understand the past and become builders of a prosperous future. He emphasized the need for conscious participation and dedication from the youth to accelerate the ongoing all-round development across the country.

Discussing Prime Minister Modi’s initiatives, Deb commended the implementation of reservations for women, comparing it to the unfulfilled attempts of previous leaders. He stressed Modi’s commitment to both the Ram temple and the progress of the nation.

Deb criticized the Communists for allegedly confusing people and diverting them from the mainstream of development for political interests. He expressed confidence in Modi’s leadership, predicting the establishment of the rule of law and strong actions against traitors by amending laws that exploited Indians during British rule.

As new voters participated in large numbers at the Yuva Morcha event in Santirbazar Mandal under South Tripura district, Deb engaged in discussions with them, urging vigilance on key issues. The event saw the presence of MLA Pramod Reang and other leaders.

Deb encouraged those exercising their democratic voting rights for the first time to stay informed and actively participate in shaping the future of the nation.