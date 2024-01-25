Nagaland Celebrates 14th National Voters Day Today

NET Web Desk

Joining the rest of the country, Nagaland celebrates the 14th National Voters Day today.

A state level programme was reportedly organised by the Election department of Nagaland in collaboration with St. Joseph’s College Jakhama at Indoor Stadium St. Joseph’s College Jakhama.

Addressing the students as special guest, Commissioner & Secretary to Chief Minister, Kesonyu Yhome highlighted the challenge of knowledgeable individuals not exercising their legitimate franchise, as reported.

He compared possessing an EPIC to having control of a TV remote, empowering voters to decide and bring about change.

Chief Electoral Officer Nagaland, Vyasan R, reportedly urged the students and voters not to doubt exercising their franchise and emphasized the collaborative effort of all stakeholders, including voters, in ensuring the successful conduct of elections.

Deputy Commissioner & District Election Officer Kohima, Kumar Ramnikant, encouraged voters to familiarize themselves with the election process and be informed voters, as reported.

Additionally, awards were given to the best state level BLO, District level Best BLO and Best Campus Ambassador, as reported.

Moreover, 14th National Voters Day programme were also held at Bhandari, Chumoukedima, Phek, Mokokchung, Noklak, Tuensang and Wokha.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appealed to all to re-dedicate for greater and effective participation in the electoral process and make our democracy vibrant & stronger.