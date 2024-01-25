Tripura: MP Rebati Tripura Unveils Development Initiatives During North Tripura District Tour

NET Web Desk

Agartala, January 22, 2024: In a proactive move aimed at bolstering development and strengthening public relations, Revati Tripura, the Member of Parliament representing East Tripura’s ST-Reserved constituency, embarked on a tour of North Tripura district on Thursday. The visit saw the initiation of a series of projects geared towards uplifting the Bagbassa Assembly constituency.

The day commenced with the laying of the foundation stone for the Ganganagar Yatri Shed, a project financed through the MP-LAD Fund. Accompanying Rebati Tripura in this symbolic ceremony was Bagbassa assembly constituency MLA Yadav Lal Nath. The Ganganagar Yatri Shed is anticipated to serve as a vital amenity for the local community.

The tour then progressed to Joynagar Panchayat in Gobindapur, where attention was directed towards a road that had remained neglected for two to two-and-a-half decades. MP Rebati Tripura, along with MLA Yadav Lal Debnath, inaugurated the commencement of road development. The project, funded through the MLA’s development fund, will involve both the carpeting and metalling of the road, addressing a long-standing concern of the local residents.

Continuing the inspection of local infrastructure, Rebati Tripura visited a school, assessing its facilities and educational activities. Engaging in discussions with the Headmaster and teaching staff, the parliamentarian explored avenues for further improvement in the educational environment.

The day’s events culminated in a ceremony, emphasizing the cultural and artistic dimensions of the community. It’s noteworthy that this comprehensive tour aligns with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections strategy, as per the directive of the Union Council of Ministers. Rebati Tripura is actively working towards the implementation of government projects in her parliamentary seat while prioritizing direct engagement with the public. This effort is seen as a commitment to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for MPs to enhance their public relations and contribute to the nation’s development.