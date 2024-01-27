Former Assam MLA Bismita Gogoi Resigns From Congress, Set To Join BJP Tomorrow

NET Web Desk

In a significant political development, former Assam MLA Bismita Gogoi has officially resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party.

Gogoi reportedly submitted her resignation letter to Bhupen Borah, the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), citing personal reasons for her decision.

In her letter, she expressed her resignation from all assigned posts within the party, as reported.

Notably, this strategic move by Gogoi precedes her anticipated entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), scheduled for tomorrow.

The timing of her resignation, just a day before her BJP joining, reportedly adds intrigue to the unfolding political scenario in Assam.

Joining her in this political shift is former Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta, who is also set to join the BJP tomorrow, as reported.

However, BJP’s influx of prominent figures from various spheres of Assam politics doesn’t stop there.

Tomorrow will also reportedly witness the induction of former president of the All Assam Student Union (AASU), Dipanka Nath, and former AASU vice-president Prakash Das into the BJP ranks.

This development highlight the fluidity and shifts in alliances that continue to characterize the political narrative in the region.