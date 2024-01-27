Indian Army’s Agniveer Recruitment For Nagaland, Manipur Set To Start From Next Month

NET Web Desk

The Indian Army will soon invite online applications from unmarried male candidates for selection as Agniveers for recruiting year 2024-25 under Agnipath scheme.

Online registration will reportedly commence from first week of February, and applications will be invited from domiciles of all districts of Nagaland and Manipur.

The recruitment of Agniveers will be carried out in two phases – firstly through online computer-based, Common Entrance Examination, and then recruitment rally for shortlisted candidates, as reported.

It has been informed that interested candidates can log into www.joinindianarmy.nic.in to check their eligibility status, and fill their applications with the applicable fees.

For further details, one may contact helpline numbers at 03862-249012 and 8974958673, or raise any query on the portal, as informed.