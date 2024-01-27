Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland State Institute Of Rural Development Conducts Training On People’s Plan Campaign

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

The State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) today organized a comprehensive training program on People’s Plan campaign, focusing on the preparation of Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP) for the year 2024-25.

The event was held at VDB Hall in Wokha, and drew participation from seven Blocks, namely Wokha, Wuzhuro, Bhandari, Changpang, Sanis, Chukitong, and Ralan. Nodal Officer for RGSA at SIRD, Dr. Juthusuthio Phoji, provided key insights into the People’s Plan campaign and thematic GPDP during the training.

Highlighting GPDP’s evolution since 2018, he emphasized its revamp in 2023 and projected culmination in 2026. The training also discussed the roles of village functionaries and facilitators, as well as line departments’ involvement.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News