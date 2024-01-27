Nagaland State Institute Of Rural Development Conducts Training On People’s Plan Campaign

NET Web Desk

The State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) today organized a comprehensive training program on People’s Plan campaign, focusing on the preparation of Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP) for the year 2024-25.

The event was held at VDB Hall in Wokha, and drew participation from seven Blocks, namely Wokha, Wuzhuro, Bhandari, Changpang, Sanis, Chukitong, and Ralan. Nodal Officer for RGSA at SIRD, Dr. Juthusuthio Phoji, provided key insights into the People’s Plan campaign and thematic GPDP during the training.

Highlighting GPDP’s evolution since 2018, he emphasized its revamp in 2023 and projected culmination in 2026. The training also discussed the roles of village functionaries and facilitators, as well as line departments’ involvement.