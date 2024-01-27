Unlisted NLFT (BM) Cadre Surrenders Before BSF In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 27, 2024: In a significant development, an unidentified cadre of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) (Biswa Mohan) surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF) authorities at Border Out Post (BOP) Dyke VIII, situated under the Gandacherra sub-division of Dhalai district.

The surrender took place at approximately 9 AM on Saturday, with Chhanaklu Debbarma, also known as Sankhulu, hailing from Hanorai Sardar Para under Jampuijala police station in Sepahijala district, deciding to abandon the insurgent group and reintegrate into the mainstream of the nation.

Chhanaklu Debbarma, who had joined the NLFT (BM) outfit in October 2022, expressed his willingness to distance himself from the path of violence and contribute positively to society.

Tripura, a state that has grappled with insurgency for several decades, has recently witnessed a commendable effort by central agencies and state authorities to encourage members of NLFT (BM) to return to mainstream society.

This latest surrender is seen as a testament to the success of these initiatives, which are expected to inspire other misguided youths to abandon the path of violence and embrace constructive participation in the nation’s progress.