7th edition Of PM Modi’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024” To Be Held In New Delhi Today

NET Web Desk

The 7th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Interactive Programme with school students, teachers and parents, “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024” will held in New Delhi today.

The event will be held from 11 AM onwards in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, as per reports.

Reportedly, this year around 2.26 crore registrations have been made on the MyGov portal for this programme which began on 2018, with total registrations around 22,000. Students from Class 6th to 12th will participate in the programme.

Talking about this programme, Mr Modi said that it allows him to interact with students, and mitigate their exam-related stress.

He further added that in the last seven years, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ has emerged as a very good medium to discuss various issues related to education and examinations.

Giving details about ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar said that this year nearly three thousand participants will be interacting with the Prime Minister in the programme.

He informed, two students and a teacher from each of the States and UTs and winners of the Kala Utsav have been invited as special guests for the main event.

Moreover, hundred students from the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), from different parts of the country will also reportedly be attending the event for the first time since its inception, as reported.