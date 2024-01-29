9th Mising Youth Festival To Kick Start From 1st February Near Assam’s Bogibeel Bridge

NET Web Desk

As the highly anticipated 9th Mising Youth Festival (MYF) approaches, preparations are in full swing at Kareng Chapori, along the Brahmaputra, near the iconic Bogibeel bridge, Assam.

The festival, reportedly scheduled from February 1st to 4th, 2024, promises a vibrant showcase of Mising culture through cultural competitions and heritage displays.

Recently, MLA Sri Bhubon Pegu who toured the venue expressed delight at the ongoing preparations.

Additionally, last midnight, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu reportedly visited the festival ground to see the arrangement.

The festival holds significant cultural importance, bringing together the youth to celebrate and showcase the rich heritage of the Mising community.

In an exciting announcement, Ranoj Pegu revealed that the Chief Guest for the event will be none other than the Hon’ble Chief Minister, HCM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He is reportedly scheduled to address the festival on February 3rd, adding a prestigious touch to the grand celebration.

Notably, 5000 artists and tens of thousands of audience will assemble here on 1-4 February.

The festival’s location, along the picturesque Brahmaputra River near the Bogibeel bridge, adds a scenic backdrop to the cultural extravaganza.

As the 9th edition gears up, the organizers are urging everyone to mark their calendars and join in the festivities.

This celebration of Mising culture promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.