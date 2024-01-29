Arunachal Idol Season 6 Dazzles In Grand Premiere At DK Convention Hall

NET Web Desk

In a dazzling premiere at DK Convention Hall, Itanagar on Saturday, Arunachal Idol Season 6 kicked off with the selection of 13 contestants from a staggering 7,000 auditions.

Sponsored by the youth affairs department, the event, considered a calendar highlight by the state government, was reportedly inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to nurturing local talent, Mein announced support for a recording studio, set to be completed next year, as per reports.

The selected contestants, hailing from various districts, promise a diverse showcase of Arunachal’s musical prowess.

Moreover, Mein, highlighting the success stories of past participants on national platforms like Indian Idol, praised the achievements of artists such as Rito Riba, Obom Tangu, Jely Kayi Tamin and Thupten Tsering.

He also reportedly urged support for Obom Tangu, the previous Arunachal Idol winner currently competing in Indian Idol’s top 10.

Acknowledging the dedication of event chairman Mallo Attu and his team, Mein proposed holding future preliminary rounds in Namsai.

The grand occasion was graced by MLAs Balo Raja and Nyamar Karbak, adding political support to the celebration of Arunachal’s vibrant musical landscape.