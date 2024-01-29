Five Day Film Appreciation Course Commences At DIPR Kohima

NET Web Desk

The five day Film Appreciation Course organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations in collaboration with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) commenced today at the DIPR Kohima.

Addressing at the inaugural program, Joint Director IPR, Asangla Imsong said, this course will be the last of the series of trainings conducted as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

She thanked the FTII for offering the trainings free of cost to the scheduled tribes of Nagaland to inculcate the culture of films among the people.

Stating that films are a powerful medium transcending all boundaries, Imsong said, the course is being conducted, not only to appreciate films but also to get an idea of what goes into film making and the craftsmanship behind the magic that is created on the silver screen.

Course Director, Prof. Niyaz Mujawar, a National Film Award- Winning Filmmaker and a Cinema graduate of FTII, Pune, said that movies are not just for entertainment but to enlighten the people.

Prof. Mujawar said, during the workshop, various genres of films with different themes would be showcased.