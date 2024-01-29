Foundation Laid For Northeast’s First Central Research Institute Of Yoga & Naturopathy (CRIYN)

NET Web Desk

In a significant stride towards bolstering healthcare infrastructure, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for North East India’s First Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy (CRIYN) accompanied by a 100-bedded hospital, in a ceremonious event yesterday at Khamtighat, Mancotta in Dibrugarh.

The collaborative effort between the Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy and the Dibrugarh District Administration saw the active involvement of key dignitaries including Union Minister Rameshwar Teli, State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, and State Minister for Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise, Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah, AIDC Chairman Prashanta Phukan, Satyajit Paul, Deputy Director-General from the Ministry of Ayush, MLAs, and various other dignitaries, as reported.

Set to occupy an expansive 45-bigha land, the institute reportedly aims to revolutionize healthcare in the region with a projected cost of ₹100 Crores.

Mr. Sonowal said, “The institute is being built to bring a scientifically valid and useful synergy between traditional knowledge of yoga and naturopathy and modern tools of technology. It will establish benchmark standards in education, preventive healthcare and research in yoga and naturopathy.”

As per AYUSH officials, CRIYN will provide inpatient, outpatient, and daycare services. The services offered by the centre would be naturopathy diet and nutrition, yoga therapy, massage and manipulative therapies, acupressure, acupuncture, chromo therapy, magneto therapy, physiotherapy, and hydrotherapy treatments.

The ambitious project is scheduled for completion by 2026, envisioning not only a research hub for Yoga & Naturopathy but also a cutting-edge hospital boasting 100 beds to address the diverse healthcare needs of the community.