Mizoram CM Announces An Allocation Of Rs. 31.34 Crore For Link Road To Boost Dragon Fruit Industry

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma announced a dedicated allocation of Rs. 31.34 crore for the construction of a link road connecting Dragon Fruit plantations in Lamlian Dung Zau, Thenzawl.

Addressing the third general assembly of the Thenzawl Dragon Fruits Growers & Marketing Society at Gaby’s Farm, Lalduhoma emphasized the joint efforts of the government and farmers in the thriving dragon fruit industry.

Acknowledging the importance of well-connected roads for large-scale dragon fruit production, the Chief Minister assured the creation of well-graded and pliable roads, facilitating efficient transportation of produce.

Furthermore, Lalduhoma commended the memorandum of understanding between Local Soda Pvt. Ltd. and farmers, ensuring the purchase of their products.

Since 2021, approximately 50 local farmers have cultivated a dragon fruit plantation spanning 82.79 hectares in Lamlian Dung Zau. With government support through initiatives like MIDH, FOCUS, and other schemes, 129 units with drip irrigation systems have been set up, as reported.

Reportedly, the government plans to establish an additional 150 units, each accommodating up to 30,000 plants, promoting sustainable farming practices.

Highlighting the potential revenue, each unit can yield around 30 kg of dragon fruit, valued at Rs. 300 per kg in the current market.

Moreover, Local Soda Pvt. Ltd. has entered into an agreement to support the cultivation of new dragon fruit varieties.

Starting this year, they will reportedly facilitate the sale of dragon fruit at the farm gate, offering a competitive rate of Rs. 150 per kg to the farmers.

This collaborative effort aims to provide fair compensation and foster the growth of dragon fruit cultivation in the region.