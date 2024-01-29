Nagaland Students Listens To Televised Event Of Prime Minister’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024

NET Web Desk

Joining the rest of the country, students from Nagaland today listened to the televised event of Prime Minister’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Advisor for School Education and SCERT, Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome listened to the programme from Dr. Neilhouzhü Kire Government Higher Secondary School Seikhazou Kohima along with the officials from the School Education Department, teachers, staff, and students of Dr. Neilhouzhü Kire Government Higher Secondary School.

After the event, Dr. Yhome, interacted with the students and asserted that examinations bring anxiety.

He however pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading efforts to help students overcome this stress. He also emphasized healthy competition, encouraging students to express themselves and celebrate their individuality instead of focusing on memorization.

Commissioner and Secretary of School Education and SCERT, Kevileno Angami, revealed a slight change in the exam pattern, including the assessment of students’ critical thinking.

She emphasized the need to use common sense in answering questions.

Chairperson of Nagaland Board of School Education, Asano Sekhose, advised students to prepare for exams, manage their schedules, and prioritize their health for better performance.

Principal Director of School Education, Thavaselam, also encouraged students to incorporate prayers, meditation, and consistent goal-based work into their routines to handle worries.