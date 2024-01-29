Tripura: Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu & CM Dr Manik Saha Tune Into PM Modi’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” With Students

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 29, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his seventh annual “Pariksha Pe Charcha” program with school students from across the country on Monday. The program, which aims to help students cope with exam stress and anxiety, was broadcasted live virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi interacted with selected students from different schools and regions, and shared his insights and tips on various aspects of exam preparation and performance. He also answered questions from some students, such as how to deal with last-minute jitters, how to balance studies and hobbies, and how to use technology for learning.

Among the participants were four students from Tripura, who attended the event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Urmitanu Sen of Sri Krishna Mission School, Kriti Deb of Modern High School, Insa Akhtar of Lankamura High School, and Sushanta Rudrapal of Pranavananda Vidyamandir represented the state in the program. Insa Akhtar also impressed everyone with her visual song performance. Adrija Chakraborty, another student from Pranavananda Vidyamandir, joined the event from Agartala and asked Modi how to overcome the last-minute anxiety during exams.

The program was also telecasted live in various schools in Tripura, where students, teachers, and parents watched the Prime Minister’s interaction. Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu and Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha attended the live telecast at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Higher Secondary School in Charilam under Sepahijala District and Maharani Tulsibati Girls’ HS School in Agartala under West Tripura District, respectively.

Nallu praised Modi’s initiative and said that it was a great way to boost the confidence and morale of the students by addressing their exam-related concerns. He also urged the teachers and parents to treat all the students equally and provide them with moral and social education. Saha lauded Modi’s advice and said that it was important for the students to have positive relationships with their families and teachers. He also said that Modi encouraged the students to use modern devices such as mobile phones and computers for educational and positive purposes.

Biswajit Debnath, a teacher at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Higher Secondary School, said that the program was very helpful to reduce the mental stress of the students regarding exams. He said that Modi also gave suggestions for physical and mental health along with studies. Pooja Saha and Rikta Debnath, students of the same school, said that they found Modi’s tips to overcome the fear of exams very useful.