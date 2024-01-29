Tripura’s Young Robotics Prodigy, Pragyat Prasun, Achieves Dream Encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 29, 2024: Dreams turned into reality for Grandmaster Pragyat Prasun, the aspiring young innovator from Tripura, as he had the unique opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the “Pariksha pe Charcha” event held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The 7th standard prodigy, hailing from Tripura and now residing in Delhi, unveiled his groundbreaking concept of a robotic exoskeleton during the exhibition. His journey began in childhood when he started crafting robots from electronic scrap. Under the guidance of the dedicated staff at KV JNU, Delhi, Pragyat’s passion for robotics has evolved into impressive innovations.

During the event, Pragyat not only interacted with Prime Minister Modi but also engaged in discussions about his future aspirations in robotics and yoga with Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. The self-driven young champion, who has already set eight records, including five world records in yoga, expressed his commitment to bringing further accolades to Northeast India.

Pragyat’s vision extends beyond personal achievements; he aims to make a positive impact on human lives through innovative solutions. His robotic exoskeleton represents the initial step towards realizing this goal, showcasing his determination to improve the efficiency and well-being of individuals.

As he shared his dreams and ambitions with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Pragyat emphasized his desire to contribute to the field of robotics and yoga, aiming for impactful and positive innovations. With dreams as vast as his potential, Pragyat Prasun is set to carve a unique and influential path in the world of technology and wellness.