3-day Training Programme Cum Workshop On Tea Packaging Commences At Nagaland’s Wokha

NET Web Desk

A three days training programme cum workshop on Packaging of Tea, organised by Shishoi Oshom- Entrepreneurship Task Force Cell Wokha in collaboration with Tea Board India and Institute of Packaging Kolkata commenced at Likya Community Hall, Wokha yesterday.

Wokha’s Deputy Commissioner, Ajit Kumar Ranjan, thanked Kolkata’s Packaging Institute for imparting citizens on product packaging ethics, as reported.

He also reportedly urged the team to focus on farming techniques, adding that the quality of a product depends on the way the product is produced .

Ranjan further emphasized on networking for business, and called for in-depth and diverse training collaborations.

Deputy Director of Indian Institute of Packaging Kolkata centre , Bidhan Das reportedly highlighted Wokha’s potential in organic tea and coffee.

Das also stressed the need for effective marketing through good packaging, as reported.