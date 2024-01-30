ABSU Demands Mother Tongue Instruction Medium For Class 6 Science And Maths In Assam Schools

NET Web Desk

Assam’s All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has called for the implementation of science and mathematics subjects in Class 6 to be taught in mother tongues, specifically Bodo and Assamese.

ABSU President Dwipen Boro emphasized that, in accordance with the National Education Policy, the medium of instruction during Gunotsav for Class 6 should have been in mother languages, not English.

Boro further expressed opposition to the current use of English and urged the government to provide students with the opportunity to learn these subjects in their mother tongues.

In addition, he highlighted that Assam’s Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, has assured ABSU that bilingual mediums, including Bodo-English, Assamese-English, and Bengali-English, will be introduced in the upcoming academic session starting in April.

The proposed bilingual mediums aim to align with the National Education Policy guidelines, fostering a more inclusive and accessible learning environment for students in Assam.