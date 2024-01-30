Arunachal CM Khandu Expresses Concern Over Rampant Earth-Cutting In Itanagar And Naharlagun

NET Web Desk

During the first foundation day celebration of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) at the DK Convention Centre on Monday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his distress over rampant earth-cutting in the twin capital cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun.

In his address, Chief Minister Khandu highlighted the environmental impact of extensive earth-cutting, emphasizing the need to preserve the hills and greenery while constructing houses. He cited examples from other hill states, such as Sikkim, where houses are designed to complement the terrain without massive earth-cutting.

Khandu underscored the financial burden caused by excessive earth-cutting, urging residents to change their mindset. He also reportedly addressed the issue of earth-cutting during winters, leading to drainage problems and road damage in the rainy summer season.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced upcoming developmental projects for the state capital under the IMC, including smart street lights, a proper drainage system, and the removal of hanging electricity transmission lines, which will be taken underground to enhance the city’s aesthetics.

Notably, Solid waste management emerged as a critical concern, with Khandu disclosing plans for two waste management plants in Naharlagun and Itanagar.

He further stressed the urgency of implementing these projects and hinted at expanding similar facilities to other districts facing waste management challenges.

Highlighting the global threat of single-use plastic, Chief Minister Khandu mentioned plans for a stringent policy to address this issue. He acknowledged the short-term practicality needed but emphasized the importance of safeguarding the environment for the future, as reported.

Addressing IMC’s role in the capital’s development, Khandu assured support from the state government, urging the corporation to contribute to the vibrant city’s growth.

He committed to resolving coordination issues between IMC and government departments, raised concerns about traffic congestion, parking spaces, and emphasized the need for the regularization and demarcation of weekly haats.

The event, attended by MLAs Tana Hali Tara and Hayeng Mangfi, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, corporators, IMC officials, and other guests, showcased a collaborative effort towards addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainable urban development in the region.