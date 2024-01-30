Australian Tourist Explores Tripura In An Auto-Rickshaw

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 30, 2024: An Australian tourist, who drove an auto-rickshaw from Kerala to Tripura, has been attracting attention and curiosity from the locals. Alex, who bought the auto-rickshaw with the registration number KL07DC-5732 in Kerala, said that he wanted to explore the diverse culture and nature of India in an unconventional way.

He said that he had visited different states of India in the last three months, and decided to come to the North Eastern region to see its unique beauty and heritage. He arrived in Tripura on Saturday, and visited various places and tourist centers in the state.

One of his most memorable experiences was visiting Narikel Kunja, an island destination surrounded by the Dumboor Lake in Gandacherra sub-division under Dhalai district.

Narikel Kunja, which means coconut grove, is a scenic spot developed by the Tripura Tourism department, with 15 log huts and other facilities for the visitors. Alex said that he enjoyed the boat ride on the lake, and the view of the lush green vegetation and the 48 islands in the lake.

He also interacted with the market traders and the local people of Gandacherra, who were surprised and impressed by his adventurous spirit and his interest in their culture. He said that he learned a lot from them, and appreciated their hospitality and friendliness.

Alex said that he plans to visit more places in Tripura, and then move on to other North Eastern states. He said that he hopes to inspire more people to travel and discover the diversity and richness of India. He also thanked the people of Tripura for their warm welcome and support.