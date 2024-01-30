South Tripura District Hospital Witnesses A Rare Medical Feat: A Woman Delivers Triplets Naturally

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 30, 2024: The South Tripura District Hospital at Santirbazar achieved a remarkable medical feat on Tuesday, when a woman delivered triplets naturally with the help of the hospital staff. This is the first time that such a rare event has taken place in the district hospital, which has been striving to improve its medical services.

The woman, identified as Hiranmala Tripura, was brought to the hospital from Kalacherra Primary Health Center in Sabroom sub-division at around 8:57 am on Tuesday. She had not undergone any prenatal tests during her pregnancy and had a history of hypertension and two previous children. Considering her high-risk condition, the doctors at the primary health center decided to refer her to the district hospital for better care.

At the district hospital, she was attended by Gyno specialist Dr. Kaushik Mahajan, who along with the nurses, ensured a safe and smooth delivery. To everyone’s surprise, the woman gave birth to three healthy babies – a girl and two boys – without any complications. The triplets measured three feet in length and weighed 1.3 kg, 1.5 kg, and 1.4 kg respectively.

The mother and the babies were in good condition, but the babies were kept under observation due to their low birth weight. Dr. Prasenjit Das, a child specialist, rushed to the hospital as soon as he heard about the rare delivery. He praised the efforts of Dr. Mahajan and his team and said that he was constantly monitoring the growth and development of the triplets.

Dr. Mahajan said that he was proud of his staff and the hospital for achieving this medical milestone. He said that this was the first time that he had witnessed such a rare case in his career and that it was a testament to the quality of medical services provided by the district hospital. He added that the hospital would continue to serve the people with dedication and excellence.