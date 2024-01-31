BSF & Sabroom SDPO Arrest Two Illegal Infiltrators From Bangladesh In South Tripura District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 31, 2024: In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sabroom Sub-Division in South Tripura District have launched a crackdown on illegal infiltrators in Komar Kosh, a border area in Tripura. The operation was carried out late last night, based on secret information received by the Sabroom police station staff.

According to sources, a large police force led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dulal Chandra Datta raided several locations in Sabroom’s Baishnabpur and Jalkumba areas, where they suspected the presence of illegal infiltrators. The police arrested two people during the raid, who were identified as Prati Kumar Tripura and Noni Tripura, both residents of Khagrachari district in Bangladesh.

The police registered a case of illegal trespass against the two arrested persons and said they were produced before the South Tripura District Court at Belonia on Wednesday. The police also seized some documents and belongings from the arrested persons, which are being examined for further clues.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dulal Chandra Datta said that Sabroom Sub-Divisional Police will continue its operations against such illegal intruders, who pose a threat to the security and sovereignty of the country. He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities or persons in their vicinity.