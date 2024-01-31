The 8th International Conference And Gathering Of World Elders Begins On A Colourful Note In Dibrugarh, Assam

NET Web Desk

The 8th triennial conference of Elders of Ancient Traditions & Cultures, organized by the International Centre For Cultural Studies (ICCS) in collaboration with Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions and Heritage (RIWATCH), Arunachal Pradesh, commenced with a vibrant procession in the premises of Shiksha Valley School campus in Dibrugarh, Assam on January 28th.

Delegates from 33 countries, adorned in traditional attire, paraded through the streets, accompanied by drums and devotional dances from Northeastern Indian tribes, as per information.

The inaugural session, graced by Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, emphasized the theme “Shared Sustainable Prosperity.”

Addressing the conference, Dr Sarma reportedly highlighted the importance of preserving indigenous faiths, expressing concern over their vulnerability to conversion.

He further also revealed Assam’s commitment to safeguarding these beliefs, citing the formation of a dedicated department.

In addition, Dr Bhagwat, in his keynote address, welcomed international delegates and stressed the need for collaboration in achieving shared sustainable prosperity. He discussed the challenges facing the world, such as conflicts, intolerance, and environmental issues, as reported.

Moreover, Dr Bhagwat also emphasized the ancient wisdom of oneness, contrasting it with modern ideologies centered on material prosperity.

Notably, the conference also witnessed the launch of an academic and research journal by ICCS, focusing on history, anthropology, and governance.

The five-day event is reportedly set to conclude with addresses from RSS Sarkaryavah Shri Dattatreya Hosabale and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu during the valedictory session on January 31st.

The next day, on 1st February delegates will visit the RIWATCH campus in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh, as per reports.