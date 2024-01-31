Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath Urges Political Parties To Cooperate For Development & Self-Reliance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 31, 2024: The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath stressed on the need for political consensus and cooperation for the development and self-reliance of the state. He was speaking at the vegetable exhibition camp organized by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare at Bharat Sardar Higher Secondary School ground on Wednesday.

Nath said that the state government is committed to improving the agricultural land and productivity of the farmers, and making Tripura self-reliant in food grains. He said that the government has identified 12 blocks in the state, namely Tulashikhar, Damcherra, Dasda, Raishyabari, Mungiakami, Dumboornagar, Rupaichari, Shilachari, Ganganagar, Ampi, Chawmanu, where the departments of education, health, agriculture, electricity, ARD, fisheries will work in coordination and priority to bring about holistic development.

He also shared some statistics about the agricultural scenario in Tulasikhar Agricultural Sub-division, where the camp was held. He said that out of the total 1 lakh 43 thousand 281 kani land in the sub-division, 68,881 kani is forest land and only 35,788 kani is cultivable land. He said that there are 5,823 farmers in the sub-division, out of which 3,200 have received land pattas from the government. He urged the farmers to make the best use of the 35,000 kani of cultivable land and the various schemes and subsidies offered by the government to increase their income and self-reliance.

He also highlighted the achievements of the state government in increasing the production rate of food grains per hectare in the last five years. He said that in 2018, the production rate of food grains per hectare was 2,665 kg in Khowai district, which has increased to 2,949 kg in 2023. He said that the government aims to further increase the production rate and make Tripura one of the leading states in agriculture.