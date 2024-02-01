Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Gears Up For Crucial Budget Session Starting February 8

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, the Arunachal Pradesh assembly is set to convene its budget session on February 8, with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expected to present a crucial vote on account on the subsequent day.

The two-day session will reportedly kick off with Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik addressing the assembly members on the initial day, setting the stage for deliberations on key fiscal matters.

According to official orders issued on Monday, the 7th legislative assembly has been summoned for its 13th session, scheduled to take place from February 8 to 9.

Amidst anticipation, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the portfolio of state finance and planning minister, is poised to unveil the interim budget on February 9, as reported.

This development holds particular significance in light of the upcoming assembly elections and Lok Sabha Polls later this year, sources revealed.

