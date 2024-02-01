Asia Music Summit 2024: Nagaland Gears Up For Grand Opening Ceremony Today

NET Web Desk

The much-anticipated 4th edition of the Asia Music Summit is set to kick off with a spectacular opening ceremony at the Capital Cultural Hall, Kohima, today at 6:00 pm.

The event, organized by the Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA), is expected to draw music enthusiasts and artists from across the region.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is slated to grace the occasion as the chief guest.

The opening ceremony, reportedly open to all and free of charge, promises to be a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity and musical talent.

Additionally, Chairman of TaFMA, Theja Meru, extends a warm invitation to everyone to join the summit.

The Summit’s program brochure reportedly highlights the appreciation conveyed by Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, acknowledging TaFMA for its pivotal role in providing a global platform for the younger generation and youth of Nagaland and the entire northeast region.

Moreover, Ganesan emphasized the rare opportunity for youth and music enthusiasts to interact, exchange innovative ideas, and foster collaboration.

The Regional Centre for Music & Performing Arts (REMPA) in Kohima is buzzing with preparations, ensuring a rich and immersive experience for attendees.

Notably, Neiphiu Rio envisions the Asia Music Summit as a gateway for young musicians, providing a platform for them to transcend borders, enrich cultural landscapes, and captivate global audiences with their exceptional talents.

Founder and President of MusiConnect Asia, Kaushik Dutta, described the summit as a flagship project with the prime objective of ensuring wider appreciation and viewership for the diverse music of Asia.

As the summit unfolds, it is expected to create an atmosphere of collaboration, mutual understanding, and the exploration of the fascinating character of Asian music.

The convergence of diverse musical influences is poised to make the Asia Music Summit 2024 a memorable celebration of the region’s rich musical heritage.