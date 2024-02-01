Assam CM Launches Rs 140 Crore Historical Rang Ghar Beautification Project

NET Web Desk

In a significant move to preserve Assam’s cultural legacy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the “Ban-Phi and Bhumipujan” program for the “Construction of the Historical Rang Ghar Beautification Project” in Sivasagar.

The Rang Ghar, Asia’s oldest surviving amphitheatre, constructed 280 years ago, holds immense historical and cultural importance for Assam, as reported.

Expressing commitment to safeguard this historical monument for another millennium, Chief Minister Sarma announced a budget of Rs 140 crore for the Rang Ghar Beautification Project, aiming for completion by 2026, as per reports.

At the event, he reportedly acknowledged the influential role of Swargadeo Rudra Singha in shaping Assamese sports, art, and culture through rangghars.

Moreover, Chief Minister Sarma also unveiled developmental plans for Sivasagar, including the conversion of Sivasagar College into a university, set for completion soon.