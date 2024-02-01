Decomposed Body Of Missing 17-Year-Old Recovered In Manipur

NET Web Desk

In a grim development, the decomposed body of 17-year-old Ngangom Nevy, missing since May last year amidst state violence, has been found in Sokom Village, Chandel district of Manipur.

The discovery reportedly followed an extensive search operation involving Sugnu Police, central forces, forensic experts, local residents, and the victim’s family members.

Nevy had gone missing on May 28 during an armed attack in Serou and Sugnu villages, prompting a missing report filed on May 31, as per reports.

Despite previous search efforts proving futile, a recent viral video showing a brutal killing prompted renewed investigations and

subsequent searches led to the heartbreaking recovery of Nevy’s body, as reported.

Notably, the victim’s family, having previously assumed him dead, had performed symbolic last rites.

The case has now taken a disturbing turn, and authorities are expected to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding Nevy’s tragic demise.