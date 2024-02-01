Meghalaya CM Launches And Distributes 207 Waste Collection E-Vehicles

NET Web Desk

Marking a significant milestone in the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), Meghalaya’s Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, launches and distributes 207 Waste Collection e-Vehicles to various blocks.

The ceremony, attended by key dignitaries, showcased the state’s commitment to cleanliness.

In a swift nine months, Chief Minister Sangma highlighted the impressive progress, with the state’s ODF Plus reaching 84.33% from a mere 10%, as reported.

He also expressed pride in the government’s dedication and the department’s commitment to securing a top-ten position in cleanliness.

Addressing the importance of community participation, Sangma reportedly emphasized the collaboration between the government and citizens, stating that working together can make a visible difference.

Furthermore, he announced a quarterly initiative for joint efforts in cleaning towns and villages, aiming to revive cultural and traditional values of cleanliness.

In addition, Minister Marcuise M Marak outlined ambitious plans for 2024-2025, including achieving 100% ODF Plus, installing over 1 lakh individual household latrines, establishing community sanitary complexes, and implementing fecal sludge management units, as per reports.

The commitment to environmental sustainability was emphasised with the setup of Govardhan and Plastic Waste Management units.