Mizo Zirlai Pawl Protests Government’s Border Plans, Burns Posters And Statues

NET Web Desk

In a strong display of dissent, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the apex student body of Mizoram, voiced their opposition to the central government’s plans to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and install fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border.

This protest reportedly took a fiery turn as the MZP burnt posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with statues in objection to the potential changes.

The MZP issued a press release expressing their discontent with the government’s proposal, emphasizing the historical dispersion of Mizo clans across India, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and within states in India.

Additionally, they argued that the borders imposed by the British without native consent have never been accepted by Mizos in their hearts.

Central to their objection is the belief that the government’s move to end the FMR and introduce border fencing would hinder clan interaction, disrupt social affairs, and impede mutual assistance among the Mizos, as informed.

In their statement, the MZP referenced Article 36 of the 2007 United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and stressed the right of indigenous peoples, dispersed by international borders, to interact and strengthen relations.

The MZP also reportedly highlighted the right to freedom of association in religious and social affairs, food, and politics, urging authorities to consult with indigenous peoples to ensure the realization of these rights.

Moreover, the MZP called on the central government to explore alternative methods to tackle illegal drugs and prohibited items without disrupting the border, as per reports.

Prior to their protest, the MZP had reportedly sought action from Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Home Minister Sapdanga.

They further submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, providing copies to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President, and Union Home Secretary.

The MZP’s fervent stance underscores the complex socio-cultural dynamics at play and the deep concern among the Mizos regarding the potential impact of the government’s border-related decisions.