Nagaland Coal Mine Tragedy Claims Six Lives, Methane Gas Explosion Unveiled As Cause

NET Web Desk

The Directorate of Geology & Mining said the coal mine accident that killed six labourers and caused injuries to four others on January 25 in Ruchan village, under the Bhandari sub-division of Wokha district, Nagaland, was caused by the fire and explosion of methane gas.

In a releases, the department said the fire and explosion might have occurred due to a frictional spark while using a portable handheld drilling machine.

After inspection and based on the department’s records, it was reportedly revealed that the mine was an illegal Rat hole mine being operated by locals in collaboration with some non-locals.

Notably, the department emphasised its commitment to control illegal coal mining in the state and assured that it is always ready to assist and support coal miners.

Adding to it, the department urged miners urged to cooperate with it and adhere to the guidelines of mining methods to prevent mine accidents in the future, as per reports.

Furthermore, the department conveyed sadness over the sudden loss of lives and extended condolences to the family members of the deceased and wished speedy recovery of the injured.