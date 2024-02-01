Tripura Tourism Thrives Under Sourav Ganguly’s Ambassadorship; Tourist Footfalls Escalates: Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 01, 2024: Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury highlighted the success of Tripura’s multi-faceted tourism program, attributing much of the recent surge in tourist arrivals and revenue to the appointment of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly as the brand ambassador for Tripura tourism in October last year.

Chowdhury presented comprehensive figures comparing tourist influx and revenue for the fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24, specifically focusing on the months of October, November, and December. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the state welcomed 84,217 tourists during these three months, generating a revenue of ₹1,02,10,000. Foreign tourists accounted for 5,964 of this total. Fast forward to the fiscal year 2023-24, and the numbers witnessed a substantial rise, with 1,55,183 tourists contributing ₹1,23,13,000 in revenue. Foreign tourist numbers also saw a significant increase, reaching 19,614 during the same period.

Minister Chowdhury credited the positive trend to Sourav Ganguly’s influence, expressing optimism that the state’s tourism sector would continue to thrive in the future. He highlighted ongoing initiatives, including the construction of 51 log huts in Chabimura to attract tourists, with 41 already commissioned and the remaining 10 expected to be operational soon.

Additionally, the minister disclosed plans for 11 new ‘Home Stays’ in the vicinity of Narkel Kunja and four in Jampui Hill, aiming for a launch on February 12, 2024. The government envisions extending this initiative to different districts in the coming days and is working on a comprehensive home stay policy.

Chowdhury also revealed plans under the Ministry of Donor’s North-East Special Infrastructure Development Project, earmarking ₹30 crore for the development of four islands around Narkel Kunja, including Chittapara, Amulisadan Para, and Twin Island.

Further emphasizing infrastructure development, the minister detailed projects involving the Asian Development Bank, allocating funds for the enhancement of Chabimura and Sonamukhi areas in Kailashahar, as well as the development of Chaturdas Devata Mandir and Kasba Kali Mandir premises.

In terms of central government support, ₹37.8 million has been sanctioned for the Prasad project, specifically aimed at the development of Mata Tripura Sundari Temple. Meanwhile, Agartala and Unakoti destinations have received approval under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 project, anticipating a total funding of ₹140 crore.

Chowdhury concluded the press conference by shedding light on the initiation of acquiring modern houseboats for the Dumboor reservoir and sharing updates on various other state tourism development projects.