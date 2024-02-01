Two Northeastern States Becomes Home To 57 Of India’s 718 Snow Leopards

NET Web Desk

In a groundbreaking report unveiled by Bhupender Yadav, the Union Home Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) program reveals the presence of 718 snow leopards in the country.

The report, released during the National Board for Wildlife meeting, marks the first-ever scientific endeavor of this magnitude, covering over 70% of the potential snow leopard range, as per reports.

Spanning approximately 120,000 km2 across the trans-Himalayan region, the SPAI initiative meticulously surveyed snow leopard habitats from 2019 to 2023.

Two northeastern states Arunachal Pradesh (36) and Sikkim (21), reportedly emerge as crucial habitats, hosting nearly 60 of these majestic cats with Ladakh dominating the population with 477, followed by Uttarakhand (124), Himachal Pradesh (51), and Jammu and Kashmir (9).

As per reports a total of 241 unique snow leopards were photographed, contributing to the detailed assessment of their occupancy and estimated presence across various regions.

The SPAI program not only provides crucial insights into the snow leopard population but also underscores the importance of conservation efforts in preserving these iconic big cats.