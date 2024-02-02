Arunachal’s ‘Itamoto Travel’ Recognized As One Of The Top 20 Startups In Northeast

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable stride towards fostering innovation and economic growth, Arunachal Pradesh based travel company”Itamoto Travel” under the leadership of Mr. Linkam Markia has achieved a notable milestone.

The startup has reportedly been honored as one of the “Top 20 startups” in the Northeast region of India, a recognition bestowed by the Northeast Entrepreneurship Development Programme (NEEDP), an initiative by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India.

This accolade stands as a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of the entire team at ItaMoto Travel.

Their commendable efforts have not only earned them this prestigious recognition but are also expected to inspire other aspiring entrepreneurs to strive for excellence.

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, expressed his appreciation, stating, “I’m confident that such exposures will further boost the morale of budding entrepreneurs and inspire them to strive for greater excellence.”

This achievement not only highlights the success of Itamoto Travel but also underscores the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that is flourishing in the state.