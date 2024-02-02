Assam Rifles and Lakhipur Police Seize Brown Sugar Worth Rs 68.2 Lacs in Joint Operation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 2, 2024: In a collaborative effort, the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles and Lakhipur police station conducted a successful operation in the general area Binnakandi, under Lakhipur police station in Cachar District of Assam on Friday, seizing 97 grams of Brown Sugar valued at Rs 68.2 lakhs.

Acting on credible information, the joint team apprehended one civilian along with a bike in connection to the illicit drug trade. The seized contraband and the vehicle were subsequently handed over to the Lakhipur police station in Cachar District on Friday for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The coordinated efforts of Assam Rifles and the local police underline their commitment to creating a drug-free society. This successful operation demonstrates the efficacy of collaborative initiatives in combating the illegal drug trade within the region.