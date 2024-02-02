BJP Tripura Gears Up for Lok Sabha Elections with Revealing of 73-Member State Executive Committee

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 2, 2024: In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has unveiled its 73-member state executive committee.

The announcement, made on Thursday night, includes prominent figures such as Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Union Minister of State for Social Empowerment and Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik, and former deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma.

The committee comprises 14 invitee members, further solidifying the party’s leadership structure in the state. On December 30, the names of 18 office-bearers for the party’s state unit were disclosed, reinforcing the BJP’s organizational setup.

In a bid to gear up for the upcoming elections, the state BJP has strategically reconstituted the committees of office-bearers across all its frontal organizations, including Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha. This strategic move aims to streamline the party’s preparations and coordination for the electoral battle ahead.