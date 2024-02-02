BSF Seizes 220kg of Ganja Worth Rs 33 Lakh in Tripura Raid

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 02, 2024: In a targeted effort under the special “Anti-Smuggling Drive,” the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura, in collaboration with the Department of Customs, Agartala, achieved significant success in two separate operations.

On Friday, BSF troops executed a joint operation resulting in the successful seizure of 220 kilograms of Ganja valued at Rs 33,00,000 from a residence located in Jalaibari, under Sidhai police station in the Mohanpur sub-division of West Tripura district.

In a parallel operation conducted on Thursday near the Border Out Post Karamtilla, close to Kalachera on NH-08 under South Tripura district, BSF troops intercepted a vehicle loaded with a substantial consignment of clothing items valued at Rs 48,25,500. The authorities detained the Indian national driving the vehicle.

The Border Security Force reiterated its unwavering commitment to eradicating the menace of drug trafficking and narcotics smuggling in the state of Tripura. In addition to safeguarding the international border, these operations reflect BSF’s dedication to maintaining law and order in the region. The successful interdictions underscore the collaborative efforts between BSF and the Department of Customs in curbing illegal activities within the state.