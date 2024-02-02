Iconic Santosh Trophy Arrives In Arunachal For The Upcoming Championship

NET Web Desk

In a historic move, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) Secretary Kipa Ajay unveiled the iconic 1941 Santosh Trophy, brought from New Delhi at the Arunachal Press Club on Thursday.

The timeless trophy, used since its inception, will reportedly witness 12 teams competing in the tournament, kicking off on February 21 at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, Yupia.

Defending champions Karnataka, alongside 11 other teams, will vie for the prestigious trophy, as informed.

For the first time, matches will be played under floodlights, with preparations in full swing.

Moreover, practice sessions are reportedly underway at various venues including Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Naharlagun), Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy (Itanagar), and NERIST football ground (Nirjuli).

APFA Vice President John Neelam revealed that Arunachal’s team, after meticulous selection from 200 players, has narrowed down to 22 and in the opening match, host Arunachal Pradesh will lock horns with Goa.

These players are currently undergoing intensive training under top-notch coaches, aiming to deliver an impressive performance during the tournament, as per reports.

Tickets for the matches will reportedly be available online, providing convenient access for football enthusiasts.

APFA Vice President Likha Tapu urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to rally in large numbers, marking the state’s inaugural hosting of the Santosh Trophy Championship final round.

This historic event promises to be a milestone for football in the northeastern region.