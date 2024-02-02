Meghdoot App Revolutionises Meghalaya’s Farming With Accurate Weather Predictions And Crop Advisories

NET Web Desk

In a bid to address weather unpredictability concerns for farmers in Meghalaya, the Meghdoot application, launched last year, is making strides in transforming farming practices.

The app, a collaborative effort between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), reportedly delivers accurate weather predictions and crop advisories in both English and regional languages.

Thangjalal Lhouvum, State in Charge at IMD, highlighted the app’s significance, emphasizing its role in providing precise weather forecasts for the upcoming five days, including details on rainfall, humidity, wind direction, and speed.

The app, currently available in Khasi and English, is set to support additional local languages soon, enhancing accessibility for farmers across the state, as per information.

Notably, the Meghdoot app empowers farmers to make informed decisions by integrating tailored advisories for crops like Pineapple, Ginger, Banana, and Cabbage, as well as livestock.

These advisories offer weather summaries and actionable steps to safeguard crops and livestock effectively.

Additionally, the app also offers localised insights by allowing users to select their district and block.

Lhouvum urged farmers to utilize the app, citing its potential to optimize crop management, allocate resources efficiently, plan for market dynamics, and adapt to climate change challenges.

In sum, the Meghdoot app serves as an indispensable tool for farmers, providing them with accurate weather predictions to make informed decisions, optimize resource management, mitigate risks, and adapt to changing environmental conditions, ultimately contributing to the sustainability and productivity of agriculture in Meghalaya.