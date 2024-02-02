Mizoram Launches Road Safety Month 2024 Amidst Soaring Accident Rates

NET Web Desk

In a bid to tackle the escalating rates of road accidents, Mizoram’s Transport Minister, Vanlalhlana, inaugurated Road Safety Month 2024 on February 1 at the Assembly Annexe Conference Hall in Aizawl.

The event marked the commencement of a month-long campaign aimed at increasing awareness and reducing road accidents across the state.

Under the theme ‘Obey Traffic Rules for your own safety,’ Minister Vanlalhlana appealed to drivers, especially license holders, to actively engage in this crucial government initiative.

Expressing concern over Mizoram’s alarming statistics, he revealed a staggering 92.8% increase in road accidents and a shocking 101.79% surge in fatalities between 2021 and 2022.

Moreover, minister emphasized the need for the public to reflect on the importance of Road Safety Month and to work collectively to prevent further loss of lives and resources.

Quoting the Annual Report on Road Accidents in India for 2022, released on October 31, 2023, Vanlalhlana highlighted the severity of the issue, revealing that 4,43,366 people were injured in 4,61,312 road accidents across the nation.

Every three and a half minutes witnesses 1,68,491 motor accidents, with speeding identified as the primary cause in 72% of cases, according to the report.

With 3,01,680 new vehicle registrations recorded during April-December 2023, the minister acknowledging the rising traffic congestion advised drivers to operate vehicles responsibly, in adherence to traffic laws.

In addition, a No Tolerance Drive is reportedly scheduled from February 12 to 17.

Activities will reportedly include vehicle fitness inspections, Road Safety Pledge ceremonies in schools, a road safety awareness campaign led by the Public Works Department (PWD), media education, and various other impactful initiatives.

The public is encouraged to fully engage with Road Safety Month, with a focus on strict compliance with the Motor Vehicle Act & Rules for the sake of everyone’s safety.