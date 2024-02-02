Over 1.25 Lakh Fishermen Trained in Tripura, Says CM Dr Manik Saha Inaugurating State-Level Fish Festival

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 02, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Friday inaugurated the two-day state-level fish festival at the Urban Haat of Purbasha Complex here in Agartala, where he announced various initiatives to boost the fisheries sector and make the state self-reliant in fish production.

Speaking at the event, Dr Saha said that the state government has been making efforts to create new reservoirs and expand the fisheries area, as there is a high demand for fish in the state. He said that currently, the state has to import fish from abroad and Bangladesh to meet the demand, but the government is working to make Tripura self-reliant in fisheries in the future.

“The real purpose of the fisheries festival is to popularize fisheries and encourage the youth in rural areas to become self-reliant based on fisheries. We have launched various schemes and provided various aids to the fishermen to help them in this regard,” he said.

Highlighting the success statistics of the Fisheries Department, Dr Saha said that 63,397 fishermen in the state have been trained in science-level fisheries by the department, with an expenditure of Rs 9.83 crore. He said that various co-operative societies and self-help groups have been assisted with various aids in fisheries in a scientific manner. He added that 61,762 fishermen of the state have been trained in fisheries, and about 116 hectares of new water bodies have been created to expand the fisheries area, with an expenditure of Rs 1.74 crore. He further said that 4,581 fishermen have been given various types of aids for scientific fishing, and tricycles with ice boxes have been provided to fishermen under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to market the fish produced. He also said that 2640 lakh fish fry have been released in Dumboor reservoir.

Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das, who was also present at the event, said that the current government has taken various steps to increase the production of fish in the state, which has an annual demand of 1.76 lakh metric tons of fish. He said that the state government has undertaken initiatives to develop integrated aqua parks in the state, and launched the Mukhyamantri Matsya Vikas Yojana.

The Chief Minister and the Fisheries minister felicitated the fishermen of different districts for their special contribution in the field of fisheries in the state, and presented them with mementos. They also felicitated the representatives from four government-run fish farms for their success in fish production.

BS Mishra, Principal Secretary of the Fisheries department, gave the welcome address on the occasion. Sabhadipati of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Haridulal Acharya delivered the vote of thanks. Mayor Dipak Majumder of Agartala Municipal Corporation, former MLA Dr Dilip Kumar Das, Director of Fisheries Santosh Das and others were also present at the event.