Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Seasonal Rainfall Over Northeast Was Deficient : India Meteorological Department

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

India Meteorological Department has stated that the seasonal rainfall during the month of January was deficient over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and largely deficient over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

During the past week the minimum temperatures were normal to above normal over Arunachal Pradesh; normal to appreciably above normal over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, while, it was normal over Assam and Meghalaya, as stated by IMD.

Notably, IMD has predicted the maximum temperatures as very likely to be below normal to normal in the region during the week.

Furthermore, the Weather Agency has forecasted cumulative rainfall activity as very likely to be normal over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, while it will be below normal over Assam and Meghalaya during the week.

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News