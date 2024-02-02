Seasonal Rainfall Over Northeast Was Deficient : India Meteorological Department

NET Web Desk

India Meteorological Department has stated that the seasonal rainfall during the month of January was deficient over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and largely deficient over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

During the past week the minimum temperatures were normal to above normal over Arunachal Pradesh; normal to appreciably above normal over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, while, it was normal over Assam and Meghalaya, as stated by IMD.

Notably, IMD has predicted the maximum temperatures as very likely to be below normal to normal in the region during the week.

Furthermore, the Weather Agency has forecasted cumulative rainfall activity as very likely to be normal over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, while it will be below normal over Assam and Meghalaya during the week.